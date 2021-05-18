Genevieve Swetzky (nee Schwartzenberger)

GARY, IN - Genevieve Swetky, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021. She was born in Devil's Lake, North Dakota in December of 1933. Preceded in death by her parents: August and Walburga (Burkhartsmeier) Swartzenberger; brothers: August, Michael, and Romain Schwartzenberger; sister, Marian "Eileen" Ray; husband, Victor P. Swetky and son, Victor A. Swetky.
Survived by daughters: Gloria Taylor, Leah (Jim) Tachtiris and Mary West; grandchildren: Zachariah (Michelle) Swetky, Brett West and Samantha Cooper; great grandchildren: Lillian and Tristan Swetky; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and lifelong dedicated friend, Mary Ann Zarik. Genevieve graduated from Froebel High School in Gary, IN. She was a member of the G.A. A. (Girls Athletic Association) She hit the highway for the trip of her lifetime across the country to California and back with her best friend, JoAnn (Ferlin) Bono after graduation. Gen worked at U.S. Steel in the Chem Lab, sold CUTCO and Tupperware before giving birth to her first child after which she chose to focus on raising her family. She became active in PTA and Navy Mothers. She retired from Gary Park Department as a Senior Citizen Director at Pittman Square Pavilion. She was always hosting bingo, potlucks, and casino trips in addition to food bank distribution for the needy.
Genevieve was a woman of unwavering faith, reciting her rosary and attending mass virtually until she departed this life to journey into the next.
Visitation will take place at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 beginning with 9:15 a.m. prayers from RENDINA FUNERAL HOME to St. Andrew church (801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN) for Mass of a Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.