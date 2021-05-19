Genevieve Swetzky (nee Schwartzenberger)

Genevieve I. Swetky (nee Schwartzenberger)
1933 — 2021
GARY, IN — Genevieve Swetky, 87, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021. She was born in Devil's Lake, North Dakota, in December 1933. Preceded in death by her parents, August and Walburga (Burkhartsmeier) Swartzenberger; brothers, August, Michael and Romain Schwartzenberger; sister, Marian "Eileen" Ray; husband, Victor P. Swetky; and son, Victor A. Swetky.
Survived by daughters, Gloria Taylor, Leah (Jim) Tachtiris and Mary West; grandchildren, Zachariah (Michelle) Swetky, Brett West and Samantha Cooper; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Tristan Swetky; sister, Dorothy Nemtuda; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and lifelong dedicated friend, Mary Ann Zarik. Genevieve graduated from Froebel High School in Gary, IN. She was a member of the G.A.A. (Girls Athletic Association) She hit the highway for the trip of her lifetime across the country to California and back with her best friend, JoAnn (Ferlin) Bono after graduation. Gen worked at U.S. Steel in the chem lab, sold CUTCO and Tupperware before giving birth to her first child, after which she chose to focus on raising her family. She became active in PTA and Navy Mothers. She retired from Gary Park Department as a senior citizen director at Pittman Square Pavilion. She was always hosting bingo, potlucks and casino trips in addition to food bank distributions for the needy.
Genevieve was a woman of unwavering faith, reciting her rosary and attending Mass virtually until she departed this life to journey into the next.
Visitation will take place at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, beginning with 10:15 a.m. prayers from RENDINA FUNERAL HOME to St. Andrew Church (801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN) for Mass of a Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., the Rev. Stephen Loncar officiating. Interment in Calumet Park Cemetery.