Genevieve Swetzky (nee Schwartzenberger)

Survived by daughters, Gloria Taylor, Leah (Jim) Tachtiris and Mary West; grandchildren, Zachariah (Michelle) Swetky, Brett West and Samantha Cooper; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Tristan Swetky; sister, Dorothy Nemtuda; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and lifelong dedicated friend, Mary Ann Zarik. Genevieve graduated from Froebel High School in Gary, IN. She was a member of the G.A.A. (Girls Athletic Association) She hit the highway for the trip of her lifetime across the country to California and back with her best friend, JoAnn (Ferlin) Bono after graduation. Gen worked at U.S. Steel in the chem lab, sold CUTCO and Tupperware before giving birth to her first child, after which she chose to focus on raising her family. She became active in PTA and Navy Mothers. She retired from Gary Park Department as a senior citizen director at Pittman Square Pavilion. She was always hosting bingo, potlucks and casino trips in addition to food bank distributions for the needy.