CHESTERTON, IN - Gennelle Marie Smith, age 54 of Chesterton, assed away on December 29, 2018. She was born on March 19, 1964 in Des Plaines, IL to EuGene and Joann Kalina, both of whom preceded her in death.
On September 12, 1987 in Chesterton, IN, she married Dwayne Smith, who survives in Chesterton, IN. She is also survived by her loving children, Shane (Britney) Smith of Valparaiso, IN and Kalina (Bradley) Carlson of Chesterton, IN; her adoring grandsons, Oliver and Owen; her brothers: Steve (Sofia) Kalina of Elgin, IL, George (Cindy) Kalina of Lake Villa, IL, and David Kalina of Wisconsin; and by her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her in-laws, Donalyn Smith of Portage, IN and Pamela (John) Vollmer of Osgood, IL.
Gennelle was a life-long member of the Wesleyan Church in Chesterton, now known at The River Church. She was a co-owner and beautician at Hair's the Thing salon in Chesterton. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, the Chamber of Commerce, and of her Bunco Barbie Club.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The River Church, 75 E 1100 N, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Pastor Allen Wright and Pastor Mike Cloud officiating. The family will receive friends for a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The River Church. Memorial donations may be given to the P.E.O. Sisterhood: https://donations.peointernational.org/.
Arrangements are under the care of WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME - CHESTERSTON, IN. Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.