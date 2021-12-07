Genny Lynn Hamilton

April 6, 1947 - Dec. 4, 2021

WHITING IN - Genny Lynn Johnson Hamilton, age 74, of Lenoir City formerly of Whiting, IN passed away December 4, 2021. Genny was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Ford Motor Company. She enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her grandson and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Otto T."Tom" Hamilton; father, McKinley Buck; mother and step-father, Ada Johnson Sherrod and Huchiale "Buck" Sherrod; brother, Mike Walker; sister, Gayle Yaugher.

She is survived by her son, Russell Hamilton; grandson, Austin Thomas Hamilton; brother, Chuck Walker (Carol); sister, Annie Irvine; brother-in-law, John Hamilton (Joyce); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at CLICK FUNERAL HOME in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. CLICK FUNERAL HOME, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com