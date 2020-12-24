Genoveva Venegas

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Genoveva Venegas, 87, a lifelong resident of East Chicago, passed away peacefully at her home on December 18, 2020.

Loving mother of: Juana M. Venegas, Leonor Cheek and Cecilia (Paul) Nuncio; dearest son-in-law, David Cheek, Sr.; beloved adopted daughter, Veronica Acevedo; proud and loving grandmother of: Pilar Garcia, David Cheek Jr., Elena Cheek and Lilly Nuncio; dear sister of: Socorro (Enrique) Torres, Martha (Chuck) Doerr, Cecilia (Oscar) Valdez, Roberto (Norma) Rodriguez, Antonia (Harrison) Bullock, Juan (Maria) Rodriguez and Francisco (Magda) Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Justino (Juanita) Sanchez; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by her beloved husband, Eduardo, in 2019; grandchildren, Miguel and Carlos Cheek; and parents, Cristobal and Hilaria Rodriguez.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago, with Father Carlos Sosa officiating. Private cremation services will follow. Visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Friends may visit with the family on Monday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. oleskapastrickfh.com

Genoveva was a devoted and longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She enjoyed cooking and loved to dance. Her home and heart were always open to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all her loving family and friends.