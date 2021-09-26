Jan. 30, 1932 - Sep. 14, 2021

BRADENTON, FL - George A Anderson born in Chicago. Lived in Chicago, Roseland and Lansing IL; before moving to Bradenton FL. Served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked for the city of Chicago.

Preceded in death by wife Jaqueline and daughter, Erin. Survived by three sons: Timothy, Thomas and Darrin; and seven grandchildren; significant other Holly of 35 yrs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.