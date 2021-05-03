George A. Rietman

May 9, 1945 - April, 28, 2021

FREETOWN, IN - George Rietman, 75 years old, of Freetown, Indiana went to meet the Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born May 9, 1945 to Ralph and Margaret Rietman in Cedar Lake, Indiana, attended Lowell High School and proudly served as staff Sargent in the US Army, 35th Infantry Division from 1967-1969 in Vietnam. George retired as a welder from LTV steel mill after 33 years, and again after 10 years as an ironworker, Local 22 Indianapolis.

George is survived by his wife, Nancy (McConnell) Rietman, of Freetown, Indiana, daughter Heather (Scott) Bernth, of Chesterton, Indiana and four grandchildren: Megan, Nicole, Nolan and George, all of Chesterton, Indiana.

For George Family meant everything. He enjoyed Bible study, hiking the hills of Brown County, trying new restaurants and riding his motorcycle with his many friends. He was an active member of the Nashville V.F.W. Post 6195 and the Freetown Church of Christ.

The funeral service will be held on Monday (05/03) at 10:30 a.m. at the Freetown Church of Christ with Bro. Barry DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Christiansburg Cemetery in Brown County. Friends may visit the family on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.BondMitchellFuneralHome.com