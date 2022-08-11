HOBART - George Albert Durko, age 81, a longtime Hobart resident passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Towne Centre Assisted Living. He was born on July 16, 1941 to the late Albert M. and Helen Durko. He served his country in the United States Army. George was the owner and operator of Video Palace for more than 25 years. He was a lifelong entrepreneur, who was always thinking of new ways to profit. He loved gambling, poker games with his buddies, his trips to Las Vegas, yardwork, collecting antiques, gardening, and family vacations.