July 16, 1941 - Aug. 9, 2022
HOBART - George Albert Durko, age 81, a longtime Hobart resident passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Towne Centre Assisted Living. He was born on July 16, 1941 to the late Albert M. and Helen Durko. He served his country in the United States Army. George was the owner and operator of Video Palace for more than 25 years. He was a lifelong entrepreneur, who was always thinking of new ways to profit. He loved gambling, poker games with his buddies, his trips to Las Vegas, yardwork, collecting antiques, gardening, and family vacations.
He is survived by two sons: Gregory Durko of Crown Point, IN and Steven (Meghan) Durko of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren: Marisa, Jack Christian, and Elee Durko; half brother, Kenny McKinney; niece, Sandy Woodworth of Chesterton, IN.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Dianne Durko; former sister-in-law, Linda Woodworth; half brother, Bob McKinney; and niece, Michelle Doyle.
Funeral services are Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is just prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. (219) 762-3013 or www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.