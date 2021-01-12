 Skip to main content
George Antonis





MERRILLVILLE, IN - George Antonis (Antonacopulos) (Antonakopoulos), age 94 passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 6, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Ekaterini Antonis; children: Nick Antonacopulos, Ted (Veronica) Antonakopoulos; grandchildren: Niko and Crystal Antonacopulos, Jessica and Ted Jr. Antonakopoulos.

Private family services will be held at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with burial services at Calumet Park Cemetery on January 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. www.mycalumetpark.com

