April 22, 1944 - March 29, 2021

George B. Murray II, affectionately known as "Buzz", passed away March 29, 2021. He was born April 22, 1944 in Gary, IN to the late George Murray and Gloria (Gordier) Murray.

Buzz retired from U.S. Steel after working there for 42 years, lastly as a Casting Supervisor. He was an avid gardener, amateur photographer, builder, tree cutter and caretaker for his disabled daughter, Katie. He was also a proud member of the Slovak Club in Merrillville, IN.

He is survived by his three children: Gloryanne (Murray) Martinez of San Antonio, TX, Ben and Katie Murray of Gary, IN; grandchildren: Trey and Emma Gross and Will Martinez of San Antonio, TX; great granddaughter, Ellie Nino of San Antonio, TX; sister, June (John) Kachur of Schererville, IN; son-in-law, Alex Martinez, soon-to-be-daughter-in-law, Jenny Buffington; nieces; nephews; and dear friends.

A celebration of Buzz's life will be set at a later date. Donations to the Center for Possibilities in his name are requested in lieu of flowers. https:/www.centerforpossibilities.org/