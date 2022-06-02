July 13, 1931 - May 27, 2022

EAST CHICAGO - Mr. George Benavente, age 90, of East Chicago, Indiana, passed away peacefully, May 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 13, 1931, to Jorge Benavente and Maria Concepcion Perez, in Rio Grande, Zacatecas, Mexico.

George was a retiree of Arcelor Mittal (formerly Inland Steel), with 30 years of dedicated and loyal service. He loved singing Mariachi songs and playing his guitar. He was also an avid pool shooter and was very good at it! He owned the Rainbow Bar for many years.

He is preceded in death by his former wife and the mother of his children, Quintina Benavente; his parents, Jorge Benavente and Maria Concepcion Perez; two brothers: Robert and Enrique Mendoza; two sisters: Lilia Marrufo and Maria Elena Chavez.

He leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories, six children: Dr. Jorge (Nancy) Benavente, Alfonso Benavente, Maria (Rory) McDonald, Rosa (Victor) Estrada, Jose (Dianna) Benavente, and Theresa Ruelas; one sister, Maria Concepcion; three brothers: Jose, Octavio and Rafael Mendoza; and a host of granchidren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces; and nephews; and special friend, Cathy Rivera.