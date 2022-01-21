George C. Buzinec

He was born on September 4, 1949 in Pennsylvania. George was the owner and operator of Performance Auto in Hobart. He had a passion for working on and collecting cars. He is survived by his wife, Linda Buzinec of Hobart, IN; one step-son, Mike (Gayle) James of Hobart, IN; four grandchildren: Bobby James, Taylor Haan, Morgan Flaharty, Stephanie Flaharty, two great-grandchildren: James Haan, and Kennedy Haan, and one "adopted son", Eddy Fuller of Hobart, IN.