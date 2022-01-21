 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George C. Buzinec
George C. Buzinec

George C. Buzinec

Sept. 4, 1949 - Jan. 19, 2022

HOBART, IN - George C. Buzinec, age 72, a longtime Hobart resident passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

He was born on September 4, 1949 in Pennsylvania. George was the owner and operator of Performance Auto in Hobart. He had a passion for working on and collecting cars. He is survived by his wife, Linda Buzinec of Hobart, IN; one step-son, Mike (Gayle) James of Hobart, IN; four grandchildren: Bobby James, Taylor Haan, Morgan Flaharty, Stephanie Flaharty, two great-grandchildren: James Haan, and Kennedy Haan, and one "adopted son", Eddy Fuller of Hobart, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in George's honor may be made to the Hobart Humane Society 2054 IN-130, Hobart, IN 46342.

Funeral services are Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Burial will follow at Hobart Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.

