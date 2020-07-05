VALPARAISO, IN - George C. Sims, 95, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Peru, IN. He was born January 14, 1925 in Goodland, IN to Raymond J. and Edna Mary (Richert) Sims, attended school in Goodland and Royal Center before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps to serve proudly during WW II in the Pacific, participating in landings at Palau, Anguan and Peleliu. As part of Hdqtrs. Co., 3rd Bn., 4th Marines, 6th Division he participated as one of the first American troops to land and occupy Japan in August of 1945. George was employed as a Telegrapher, Tower Block Operator & Agent for the Pennsylvania Railroad, retiring after 39 years as Superintendent of Stations Western Region Chicago. After retirement he served as Historian-News Letter Editor for the 7th Def. AAA Bn Assoc. until only 5 were in attendance at the last annual reunion.