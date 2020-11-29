PORTAGE, IN - George Coredig, age 89 of Portage; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (nee Gubanich) of 62 years; three children: Michael Coredig, Suzanne (Mark) Dean, Carolyn (Dan) Dockweiler; two grandsons: Zachary (Emily) Dean and Tyler Dean; great-granddaughter Jillian Elise Dean; two sisters: Katie (Gene) Harris and Joann (Robert) Coredig; and his nephew Gene Harris. Preceded in death by parents August & Maria Coredig and sister Della Basly.

Mr. Coredig was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and a former member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He fought for his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, attended Coyne Electrical School with the G.I. Bill after discharge, and was an electrical wireman from Youngstown/LTV Steel with 27 years of service. George loved camping, tending to his gardens, and keeping up with the daily news.