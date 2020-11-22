CALUMET CITY, IL - George D. Damm Jr., age 70, of Calumet City, IL, was called home suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020.George is survived by his beloved wife of almost 48 years, Peggy Damm (nee Brown), his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Cathy Hudak, and his brother-in-law, Charles Kurzawski. George is survived by many beautiful and loved nieces and nephews and by countless dear friends. George also had the wonderful opportunity to be a "Bonus" Poppa to many young people who shall truly miss his guidance and love. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and George Damm; and his sister Darlene.