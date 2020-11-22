George D. Damm, Jr.

George is survived by his beloved wife of almost 48 years, Peggy Damm (nee Brown), his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Cathy Hudak, and his brother-in-law, Charles Kurzawski. George is survived by many beautiful and loved nieces and nephews and by countless dear friends. George also had the wonderful opportunity to be a "Bonus" Poppa to many young people who shall truly miss his guidance and love. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and George Damm; and his sister Darlene.