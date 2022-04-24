 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George D. Stiscak, Sr.

July 17, 2022 - April 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV - George D. Stiscak Sr., age 86, born in East Chicago, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home in Las Vegas.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Koselke); sons: Robert (Christina), David, Ronald (Gina), George Jr. (Erica), Michael (Linda); sister, Patricia Smitka; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

George was a journeyman machinist at Blaw-Knox, retired Sergeant of Police from the East Chicago Police Department, Illinois Harness Horseman Trainer, and Property Manager for Buffalo Highlands in Las Vegas, Nevada.

