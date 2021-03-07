WHITING, IN - George David "Butch" Fredy, 74 of Whiting, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Regency Hospital, East Chicago, IN. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Lee (Ferrara) Fredy who passed away June 11, 2014; loving father of Dawn (Tim) Weber, Michelle (Ben) Jackson, April Renee Fredy, Joy Lynn (fiance Ben) Fredy, David Jon (Stephanie) Fredy, and Melody (Gary) Kochan; adoring grandfather of Alexis, Matthew, Andrew, and Laura; dearest brother-in-law of Martha (late Matthew) Ferrara; dear nephew of James (Cathy) Verville; proud uncle of Jen and Karen Ferrara

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, IN officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN; visitation at the funeral home Monday March 8, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

George "Butch" Fredy was born on November 20, 1946 to George and Laura (Verville) Fredy. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1964. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sergeant and was a member of the American Legion Whiting Post 80. He was a member of the Sokol Club and was a retiree of the Inland Steel Co. (ArcelorMittal), East Chicago, IN with a service of 30 years. He enjoyed firearms, trapshooting, and fishing trips to Minnesota with family and friends. Butch was a lifelong Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears, and the University of Michigan fan. Devoted to his family, Butch will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund, c/o St. John Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.