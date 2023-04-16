George attended Froebel High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation and was stationed at Fort Knox in KY and Fort Jackson in SC where he trained as a medic and in the pharmacy. After honorable discharge, he met the love of his life, Barbara Hudecek. They were married on May 28, 1950 and were together for 60 years. Barbara passed on May 22, 2009. George worked for U.S. Steel for 37 years as an electrician. Coffee hour was his favorite thing to do when he retired and went at least four times a week. His friends called him "Donald Quack Quack."