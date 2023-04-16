June 30, 1929 - April 8, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - George Donald Feczko, age 93, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
George is survived by his children: Susan (late Dennis) Ploszaj, Patti Feczko and Dr. John (Sarah) Feczko; grandchildren: Annie (Scot) Matthews, Chris Ploszaj, Matt Ploszaj, Jodi (Anthony) McMaster, Katie (Gabe) Gutierrez, Kenny (Sara) Beville, Alyson Feczko, Jessica (Brian) Bartholomew, Katelyn Feczko, Kassie Feczko and Mia Hutton; great-grandchildren: Addy, Nate, Jared, Ryan, Morgan, Sophia, AJ, Victor, Gabe Jr., Autumn, Nova and Stella; brother, Bob Feczko.
George was preceded in death by his parents: Mike and Anna Feczko; wife, Barbara Feczko; granddaughter, Jennifer Ellenberger; and six siblings.
George attended Froebel High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation and was stationed at Fort Knox in KY and Fort Jackson in SC where he trained as a medic and in the pharmacy. After honorable discharge, he met the love of his life, Barbara Hudecek. They were married on May 28, 1950 and were together for 60 years. Barbara passed on May 22, 2009. George worked for U.S. Steel for 37 years as an electrician. Coffee hour was his favorite thing to do when he retired and went at least four times a week. His friends called him "Donald Quack Quack."
Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 at Geisen-Pruzin Funeral & Cremation Services, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.
Funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W 700 N Valparaiso, IN 46385. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in George's name to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso, IN.
Visit George's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com; 219-663-2500.