CHICAGO — George Drobac, 61, late of Chicago, passed away July 25, 2020. Beloved son of the late Milan and the late Margaret "Peggy" Drobac. Dearest Kumovi of the Momcilovic family. Cherished cousin and friend of many. George was a retired accountant for the city of Chicago. He was a lifelong member and former treasurer of St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church.

Visitation Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a Pomen Service at 7:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John. Funeral services Thursday, July 30, 2020, DIRECTLY at St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church 3737 E. 114th St., Chicago, where George will lie in state from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at 9:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Luka Lukic officiating. Interment New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Cemetery. Following state and local health official mandates of COVID-19, masks are required at both the visitation and funeral services.