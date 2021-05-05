George Drosis Logothetis

Upon his discharge in 1954, he renewed his goal of becoming an engineer, working as a draftsman and pursuing night classes at Purdue University Calumet. In January 1959, he transferred to Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana, where under the GI Bill, he completed the bachelor of science in civil engineering degree, graduating in December 1960. Returning to Gary, he began his career as a designer at the American Bridge Division of US Steel in the Chicago district offices, met the love of his life, Mary Lou, and married her on May 4, 1963.

After completing the master of business administration degree from Indiana University Northwest in 1978, he took a position as project manager at Superior Construction, Gary, Indiana, retiring from there in 1995.

He and his wife were passionate about traveling and visited every continent except Antarctica, enjoying many trips to Greece and other European countries, China, Egypt, New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, the Arctic and within the USA. He was renowned for his famous backyard lamb roasts featuring whole lamb on the spit with all the Greek trimmings. He was an avid reader of history and enjoyed carpentry, gardening, chess and pocket billiards.