George E. Cites

George E. Cites

George E. Cites

VALPARAISO, IN - George E. Cites, 90, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was born December 20, 1930 in Valparaiso to George and Edith (Vick) Cites, graduated from Clinton Township High School in 1949, and served proudly with the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. St. Paul. George made his career as a Union Carpenter with Local #1485, and continued his gifted woodworking skills for countless projects benefitting family and friends. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts and American Legion Post #301.

On September 15, 1951 he married Marianne Steinke who survives along with their children: Catherine (Jim) Gingerich of Valparaiso, Mark (Kathy) Cites of Coalinga, CA, Gerry Cites of Phoenix, AZ, Mike (Melinda) Cites of Ripley, TN, Jeff (Sue) Cites of Horseheads, NY; sister, Sara (Wayne) Iseminger; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Betty, Irene, Myra, Robert and Lewis.

A memorial mass will be planned in the spring of 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Kouts. Memorial donations may be made to the church.

