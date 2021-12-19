April 20, 1936 - Dec. 16, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - George E. Cox, age 85, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Morehead, KY, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Cox (nee Scholler); two children: Linda (Daniel) Perschbacher, Donald R. (JoEllen) Cox; grandchildren: Emily Perschbacher, Laura (Timothy) Jonkman, Bryan Perschbacher; great-granddaughter, Ari Jonkman; and siblings: Jenny (Duane) Medley, Sheilah (Rudy) Miller, Brenda (William) Poe, Larry (Sunny) Cox.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Leola Cox; siblings: Artie Brown, Richard Cox, and Gary Cox.

George retired from NIPSCO after 37 years of service. He was a member of NIPSCO's bowling league, and enjoyed playing pool and basketball. George won many bowling trophies that added to his collection. George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and enjoyed gathering with his family.

Services are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE.

Visit George's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.