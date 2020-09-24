 Skip to main content
George E. Doppler

George E. Doppler

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DAD, GEORGE E. DOPPLER ON HIS 24TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Miss your smile and sense of humor.

Love, Diane, Judy and Families

