April 27, 1931 - March 24, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - George E. Fiebelkorn, Jr., age 90, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

George is survived by his children: Kenneth Fiebelkorn, Ruth (Todd) Knight, Richard Fiebelkorn; granddaughter, Katie Fiebelkorn; brother, Herbert Fiebelkorn; brother-in-law, Michael (Jackie) Ferchak.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Fiebelkorn (nee Ferchak).

George was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1949. He was stationed at Lakenheath, England for the Army from 1953-1954. He married Irene Ferchak on August 7, 1955, who passed in 2006, after 50-years of marriage. George became a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local #697 in 1956 and retired in 1992. He was also a devoted member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where he was a member of the dart ball team. He enjoyed attending their events.

