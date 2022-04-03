March 30, 1941 - March 31, 2022

ANGOLA, IN - George E. Hashu Jr., 81, of Angola, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bickford of Crown Point Assisted Living, Crown Point, IN.

He was born on March 30, 1941, in Lake County, IN to George E. Sr. and Anna Pauline (DeBold) Hashu.

George retired from NIPSCO in Hammond, IN, where he worked for many years.

He was proud to serve his country in the United States Army.

George was a member of the Angola American Legion Post 31 and of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, IN.

He enjoyed woodworking and prospecting.

Surviving is his brother, William N. Hashu of Hammond, IN; nephews: Andy (Lisa) Hashu of Hobart, IN, Rick (Teresa) Zinninger of Ohio, Michael (Cheryl) Zinninger of Florida; and Niece, Sheila Gary of Angola, IN. As well as great-nieces and nephews: Breanna (Andri) Gary, Brooke Ridenour, Branda (Kody) Gary, Logan Gary, Trey Gary, Melynda Hashu and Hailey Hashu and five great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Ann Zinninger; niece, Betty Stafford; and nephew, Robert Zinninger.

Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, IN with Father Bob Showers officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:00 - 12:00 Noon on Monday, April 4, 2022, prior to the service at the church.

Burial with Military Honors by the Angola American Legion and the United States Army Honor Guard will be in Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, IN.

Memorial Donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, IN.