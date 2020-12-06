 Skip to main content
LANSING, IL - George E. Klemp, age 85 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Roseland, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. He is the loving husband of 67 years to Adeline (nee Parise); devoted father of Michael (Cynthia), Norman (Michaelene), and Leonard (Cheryl) Klemp. Beloved grandfather of four and great grandfather of three. Also surviving is his sister, Joanne Mullenix; brother, Harold (Debbie) Klemp; and sister-in-law, Judie Parise.

George was a retired auto mechanic with Local 701.

Services will be private. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with George's care and arrangements. The family would like to say a special thanks to Hospice of the Calumet Area and staff for their compassionate care for both George and his family. Donations may be made in George's name to Hospice online at www.hospicecalumet.org or mail to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Dr., Munster IN 46321. www.schroederlauer.com

