VALPARAISO, IN - George E. Leatherman, 84, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born April 8, 1938 in Keyser, WV to the late Luther and Minnie (Snyder) Leatherman. George was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for 34 years at Midwest Steel and was the safety representative for the United Steelworkers Local 6103 from 1987-1999. George was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Valparaiso, Valparaiso Exchange Club, where he was a two-time past president and Exchangite of the Year for two years, Youth Service Bureau Board, Family House Board and the McDonald's Coffee Club.