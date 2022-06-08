George E. Leatherman
April 8, 1938 - June 1, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - George E. Leatherman, 84, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born April 8, 1938 in Keyser, WV to the late Luther and Minnie (Snyder) Leatherman. George was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for 34 years at Midwest Steel and was the safety representative for the United Steelworkers Local 6103 from 1987-1999. George was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Valparaiso, Valparaiso Exchange Club, where he was a two-time past president and Exchangite of the Year for two years, Youth Service Bureau Board, Family House Board and the McDonald's Coffee Club.
George is survived by his loving wife, Judith and her children: Lew (Lisa) Willis, Jr., Cindy (Charlie) Douthett, and Doug (Vicki) Willis; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Conaway. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Mary, Irene, Rosalie, John, Luther, Rodney, and Ralph.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 505 Bullseye Lake Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Andrew's Youth Christian Education Department.