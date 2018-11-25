KOUTS, IN - George Edward Deavers, 86, of Kouts passed away Friday, November 23, 2018. He was born October 8, 1932 and graduated from Kouts High School in 1951. His career concluded at the Indiana Toll Road from 1984 - 93. George enjoyed membership at Hopewell Mennonite Church and their Men's Brotherhood. He volunteered with the Porter Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, was an avid Cubs fan and was fascinated with old trains and railroad lines.
On February 10, 1962 he married June DuFrain who survives along with their children: Carol Marie (James) Dozier of Madison, IN, Paul Edward (Crystal) Deavers of DeMotte, Mark Wesley (Kristen) Deavers of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Michael, Stephanie, Krista, Melissa, Nicholas, Shawn, Amanda, Austin, Zachary, Rebecca and Grant; five great- grandchildren and siblings: Rachel Bradley, Hazel Bradley, Frank Bradley and Laura Rasmussen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia Deavers; foster-parents, Aaron and Myrtle Egli; and sisters: Grace Hamilton, Mary Deany and Doris Leach.
A visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 12 noon at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts with burial at Hopewell Cemetery. The funeral service will begin Wednesday 1:00 p.m. at Hopewell Mennonite Church.