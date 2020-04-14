× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART, IN - George Edward Morgan Jr., age 75, of Hobart passed away March 7, 2020 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso. He was born on August 7, 1944 to the late George E. and Mildred (nee Hanna) Morgan, Sr. George was a retired teamster of Local 142 and proudly served his country in the United States Army. George liked to volunteer his time at the Hobart Humane Society. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tami (Tom) Kay of Valparaiso and Stacey (Gene) Beres of Portage and; brother, Bruce (Sharon) Morgan of Portage; sister, Yvonne (Tony) DeRosa of Portage; step-sister-in-law, Janet Pearcy of Indy; 11 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and companion and caregiver, Pam Morgan numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Thomas Calhoun III; sister, Darlene Dewitt; step-brother, Jerry Pearcy; and special mother-in-law, Elenore Clark.

Donations in George's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Hobart, P.O. Box 108 Hobart, IN 46342.

A Celebration of Life for George will be held at a later date for his family and friends. Cremation entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.