George Edward Volpi

An obedient, faithful and tireless servant has finished his work here and has entered into a new beginning in Heaven.

He leaves behind a wife, Cynthia Volpi (Personius) of Birmingham, MI, son, Nathan Volpi of Nashville, TN and mother, Louise Volpi of Highland, IN. Brothers and Sisters In-law, Jim and Hanna Personius and Tom and Cathy Richardson.

Also surviving are an aunt and uncle, Helen and Wolfgang Hofmann of Port Charlotte, FL and cousins Janet (Ken) Jelski-Schreiber, Danny Pecenica, George Pecenica and Nick (Kelley) Pecenica. Nephews Jack Richardson, Nick Richardson, Sam Richardson, Ben Richardson and Michael Personius. Extended family in Torino, Italy and many devoted friends who are all so grateful for the precious gift of the time they were able to share with him.

Preceded in death by his beloved Aunt Jovanka Pecenica and Nonna Maria Volpi, who raised him.

He looked at all life's challenges as a test, his goal to remain steadfast, keep all things in perspective and be diligent to pass each test. He made the most of each day and enjoyed life's simple pleasures. He was blessed with innumerable talents and loved to share his creativity and clever abilities with everyone. It was his joy to be of service as he put his faith into action.