George Elish

An accomplished left-handed pitcher, George was inducted into the East Chicago Sports Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Indiana State University I-Club, where he was honored for multiple accomplishments including being the Sycamore's 1949 outstanding pitcher for his 5-0 record which included a 15-inning performance against DePauw where he gave up only one run in the first inning, then pitched 14 scoreless frames. During his first year at Indiana State, John Wooden, was his baseball coach (before leaving to become the UCLA basketball coach), and the two maintained correspondence over the years. George also pitched for the American Legion Post 266 when they won the 1942 American League Junior Indiana state championship but lost the national tournament to a team from St. Louis on which Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola played. George was also on the Post 266 team when they won the 1949 American Legion Senior state title. He had two tryouts with the Chicago White Sox, but a chip in his left shoulder cut short his dreams of playing in the major leagues. He chose then to focus on his dreams of teaching, counseling, coaching, sustaining a long and happy marriage, and raising a strong and productive family.