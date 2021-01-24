George Emmanuel Kazonis

George also served his country as a member of the Indiana National Guard. He then went on to work for the United States Postal Service, where he retired after 39 years. He was the vice president of Postal workers union Branch 1326 for 22 years, and has been the current president for the last 17 years. He was heavily involved in the US Postal Service "Stamp Out Hunger Campaign" which greatly benefited food pantries throughout the region. George was also a devoted member and the president of the Kalymnian Society of Northwest Indiana for many years. George cherished trips back to his birthplace on the beautiful Greek island of Kalymnos where he loved spending time with his Family and Friends. As a successful entrepreneur he was the owner of the Busy Bee Import Shop and Deli in Merrillville, Indiana and also was the former owner of Sguigi's Pizza in Griffith, Indiana. He enjoyed dancing, listening to Greek music, and his favorite hobby was shopping for tools at Menards.