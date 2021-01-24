Jan. 15, 1951 - Jan. 21, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - George Emmanuel Kazonis, age 70, of Crown Point, IN passed away to his eternal rest on Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was born in Kalymnos, Greece on January 15, 1951, son to the late Emmanuel and Irene Kazonis (Marakas).
George is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Niki Kazonis, Nektaroula "Niki" Kazonis; son, Emmanuel G. Kazonis, Maria Atilano "Joey" Klidaras; and his beloved and cherished grandchildren: Niki and Michael Klidaras. He is also survived by his brother, John (Evey) Kazonis and sister, Marianna Nystazou along with many nieces and nephews. George also leaves behind three beloved Godchildren: Giorgios Zachariou, Katerina Frangos (Makarounas) and Corey Kesler, Koumbare, cousins, and cherished friends.
George came to the United States when he was nine years old. He quickly adapted to his new homeland while still cherishing and maintaining the Greek culture and traditions that he loved. George was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral which he served as an altar boy for many years. He graduated from Emerson High School and went on to study at Indiana University Northwest receiving a degree in education and majoring in English. He was founder and the first president of the Sigma Epsilon Alpha Phi Fraternal organization and a member of the Gary/Merrillville chapter of the Sons of Pericles. While at Indiana University Northwest George was also the photographer for the Northwest Phoenix newspaper.
George also served his country as a member of the Indiana National Guard. He then went on to work for the United States Postal Service, where he retired after 39 years. He was the vice president of Postal workers union Branch 1326 for 22 years, and has been the current president for the last 17 years. He was heavily involved in the US Postal Service "Stamp Out Hunger Campaign" which greatly benefited food pantries throughout the region. George was also a devoted member and the president of the Kalymnian Society of Northwest Indiana for many years. George cherished trips back to his birthplace on the beautiful Greek island of Kalymnos where he loved spending time with his Family and Friends. As a successful entrepreneur he was the owner of the Busy Bee Import Shop and Deli in Merrillville, Indiana and also was the former owner of Sguigi's Pizza in Griffith, Indiana. He enjoyed dancing, listening to Greek music, and his favorite hobby was shopping for tools at Menards.
George was a devoted family man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to so many. The family wants to thank everyone who has sent messages, prayers and support during this very difficult time.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 25, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Theodore Poteres, Fr. Sam Dimitriou and Fr. Jim Greanias officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. May his memory be forever eternal.
Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks are required.
