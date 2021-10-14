George F. McBrayer

Once retirement came he helped his wife care for Cameron Basile who he loved and adored as if he were one of his own and cared for grandson Seth and granddaughter Amanda. George was a man of noble character. His family was his priority and he cared for and loved them well. He was strong and faithful, yet soft and loving. He lived a full and happy life and truly appreciated the little moments life brings. George was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was best friends with his grandson Seth, who will desperately miss all the hours they spent talking, laughing and watching their shows together. He will be dearly missed.