George F. McBrayer
Dec. 26, 1940 — Oct. 10, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — George McBrayer aka "Woogie", 80, of Crown Point, IN, was happily reunited with the love of his life in heaven, Susie, on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
He is survived by his, loving children: Gregory (Michelle) McBrayer and Carrie Brown; beloved grandchildren: Amanda Brown, Ryan McBrayer, Grace McBrayer, Seth Brown, Matthew (Ashley) Brown and Shawna Brown; great-grandchildren: Annabelle and Jacob Brown; faithful brother, John (Peg) McBrayer; devoted brother and sister-in-law, Allen (Carol) Peters; loving niece and nephew: Kim Steininger and Jeff (Melissa) Peters and all their boys; along with many additional loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon "Sue" McBrayer; parents Wade and Grace McBrayer; brothers: Howard (Naomi) McBrayer, Bob (Wanda) McBrayer, Bill (Connie) McBrayer; and sister, Barbara Litherland.
George was a graduate of Calumet High School. As a young man, he worked at Gregory's in Hessville, IN. He entered Ford Motor Company as a young tool and die apprentice. Once he completed the program he was drafted into the United States Army where he honorably served as a private who was trained as an ammunition specialist and earned awards as a sharp shooter. Once he completed his service to his country, he returned to Ford Motor Company for 40 years where he became a master tool and die maker, and was very proud of his work and his craft.
Once retirement came he helped his wife care for Cameron Basile who he loved and adored as if he were one of his own and cared for grandson Seth and granddaughter Amanda. George was a man of noble character. His family was his priority and he cared for and loved them well. He was strong and faithful, yet soft and loving. He lived a full and happy life and truly appreciated the little moments life brings. George was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was best friends with his grandson Seth, who will desperately miss all the hours they spent talking, laughing and watching their shows together. He will be dearly missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 15, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 5:00 PM with Pastor James Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in George's name to Kids Making It
