CROWN POINT, IN — George F. Willy, 84, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

George is survived by his sister, Eleanor Willy, of Cedar Lake; four brothers: Paul Willy, of Cedar Lake, Gregory Willy, of St. John, IN, Larry (Ruth) Willy, of Cedar Lake, and Warren (Barbara) Willy, of Crown Point; and numerous nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, and parents, George C. and Mary Willy.

George was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN, and was retired from the steel mills with 31 years of service. He was an avid golfer and former past president and member of the Optimist Club of Merrillville.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church with interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

