HEBRON - George Fayette Armstrong, 85 of Hebron, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on November 5, 1936 in Hammond, Indiana to John S. Armstrong and Orrie Lucille Granger. He graduated Hebron High School in 1954 and went to Purdue University to study engineering. After two good years at Purdue, George enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he achieved the rank of Corporal in Intelligence. In 1959 when he was discharged, he returned to college at Valparaiso University earning a degree in Biology. George met Norma Jane Park through a mutual friend, Byron McColly, who was teaching at Portage where Norma also taught. They were married in 1960. As the result of the marriage, they had two sons, two daughters-in-law and three grandchildren. Both sons met their wives while attending Purdue and are graduates from there. George worked five years in the engineering department at U.S. Steel before earning his degree at Valparaiso University. He spent most of his entire working career in the steel industry at virtually all of the mills in Northwest Indiana and South Chicago. During his working career, George was actively involved with the Boy Scouts, local politics (served one term on Valparaiso City Council), Orak Shrine Motor Patrol, Scottish Rite, and Church, as well as attending school sporting events that his sons participated in. George was a member of Technical Engineers 130 and retired in the spring of 2001.