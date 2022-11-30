WANATAH, IN - George "Gib" Rosenbaum, 92, of Wanatah, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born September 4, 1930 in Valparaiso to Harold and Dorothy (Pinkerton) Rosenbaum. Gib attended Kouts High School and was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, in which he proudly served from 1951-53, spending a year in Korea and receiving the rank of Sergeant. Learning to weld while in the Marines served him well, working for over 32 years at U.S. Steel, Gary Works. He was a member of the Wanatah Christian Church and the American Legion Post 403 of Wanatah for 69 years. Upon retirement, Gib delivered Meals on Wheels and continued his lifelong passion for trains. He was a member of the Hesston Steam Museum, where he ran his trains for many years, and Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum in North Judson. Gib's hobby was building, maintaining and running his B & O and Pennsylvania steam engines he constructed. Truly the greatest accomplishments in his life were his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.