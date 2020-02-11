MUNSTER, IN - George H. Beezhold, age 82, of Munster, was welcomed into his new home by his faithful Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Anita Beezhold (nee Lenderink). Loving father of Carol (Joel) Van Drunen, the late Cathy Peerbolte, Caryn Wiltjer, the late Carrie Beezhold (infant), Camie (Dale) Hillegonds, and Carisa Beezhold. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Arend (Ann) Beezhold and the late Renee (Charles) Niemeyer. Mr. Beezhold retired from National Waste Services after 45 years in the industry. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.