George H. Frenchik

ST. JOHN, IN — George H. Frenchik, 81, of St. John, IN, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.

George is survived by his brother, Norman (Mary Ann) Frenchik, and nieces, Stephany Kieres and Susan Cheeseman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Frenchik (nee Deutsch), and parents, George and Greta Frenchik.

George was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in St. John. He was a member of St. John Evangelist Men's Club and Knights of Columbus in Griffith. George enjoyed working on old clocks and was an avid collector of model trains.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10701 Olcott Ave., St John, IN 46373, from 10:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Sammie Maletta officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in George's name to a charity of your choice.

To view and/or sign George's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.