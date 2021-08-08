April 27, 1934 - Aug. 4, 2021

STURGIS, MI - George Hawley, age 87, of Surgis, MI, formerly of Highland, passed away August 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Judy Hawley; four children: William Hawley, Debbie (Pete) May, Patrick (Karen) Hawley, Michael (Gigi) Hawley; three granddaughters: Kym Ross, Michaelene Hawley, Natalie Hawley; sister, Judith (Lewis) Wolfe.

He is preceded in death by his son, James Hawley; daughter-in-law, Julie (Billy) Hawley; sister, Lois Quinn; and brother-in-law, Patrick Quinn. George loved enjoying his retirement by traveling and playing golf.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. The Mass is on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in White Pigeon, MI.