George Howard McClure

STATESBORO, GA — Mr. George Howard McClure, 94, passed away at The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1925, in Augusta, Illinois, to Thomas and Edith Duggar McClure, but had lived in Bulloch County since 1994.

Mr. McClure was a graduate of Indiana State University, earning a master's degree in Education and consequently teaching Industrial Arts for more than 40 years in the Indiana school system. He also taught Drivers Education for over 30 years at Griffith High School in Indiana.

Mr. McClure had enjoyed being a member of the Kiwanis Club since 1995. He loved people and never met a stranger. He especially loved his church family at Pittman Park Methodist Church, where he had been a member since 1995. Mr. McClure had a love for vintage things, and his hobbies included restoring cars and wooden trunks.

Mr. McClure is survived in loving memory by his beloved wife of 64 years, Eva McClure; his son, Howard McClure (Bobbi Allen); grandchildren, Paige McClure, Emily McClure, Kyle McClure, Amanda Holt (Andrew) and Sarah Ferguson; a great-grandson, Lucas English; a nephew, Randy Porter; and his nieces, Toni Koval (Joe) and Sheryle Yount (Bart).