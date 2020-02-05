HIGHLAND, IN - George J. Abbott, 83, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. George was born on January 3, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late George and Pearl (Sienicki) Abbott and was a life-long resident of the Calumet Area. He is survived by his loving children: Mark Abbott and Scott Abbott of Highland, and Susan (Robert) Feld of Chicago; two beloved grandchildren, Rachel and Nicholas Abbott; a dear sister, Catherine (David) Durakovich of Schererville; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Abbott of Valparaiso; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Diana (Vrabel) of 53 years; and his brother, John.