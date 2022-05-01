 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George J. Bonich

July 19, 1930 - April 27, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - George J. Bonich, age 91, passed away on April 27, 2022. Born in Gary, IN on July 19, 1930 to the late Mike and Helen Bonich.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Paul Men's Club, Knights of Columbus and A.I.S.T.

Survived by children: Terence (Vickie) Bonich, Marcia Hickey; grandchildren: Nathan Bonich, Kevin Hickey, Rachael (Peter) Brown; great-grandson, Cameron Brown.

Preceded in death by wife, Margaret Bonich; children: George A. "Tony" Bonich and Angela; seven siblings.

Friends may call on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 with visitation at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Entombment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., (219) 462-3125.

