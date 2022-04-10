George J. Eberhardt

May 26, 1949 - April 5, 2022

SYRACUSE, IN - George Eberhardt, affectionately known as "the smartest man in the room", died April 5, 2022 after a valiant, yet brief fight with lung cancer. Born May 26, 1949 in Klagenford, Austria to the late Joseph and Regina Eberhardt.

The family immigrated to Perry, IA, moved to Chicago, IL and finally settled in Hammond, IN. George was a 1967 graduate of Hammond High School. He continued his education and earned bachelors, masters and graduate school degrees in business and banking. His professional banking career spanned many years, eventually becoming the CFO of Indiana Federal. Upon retiring, he and his wife, Susan, happily enjoyed a home and friends in Tucson, AZ, raucous Aruba trips with dear friends and moving to Lake Wawasee where he realized a lifelong dream of living on a lake.

George was a SAL member of Wawasee Post #223, where he was a proud member of the Honor Guard and the Syracuse Eagles, and life-member of the Valparaiso Elks #500. He will be remembered as an avid fisherman, golfer, Purdue and White Sox fan (well, somebody has to), as well as the Bears and Blackhawks and always enjoyed teaching the wonders of investing to anyone who "asked".

Survived by wife, Susan (nee Erceg); son, Jason and future daughter-in-law, Kristin; daughter, Julia (Doug); stepson, Nicholas Mandich: the Erceg family; cousins and many, many friends.

A loving and dedicated husband, dad, stepdad and friend who left this world all to soon.

Private family services.

Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in George's name.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso, IN (219) 462-3125.