SCHERERVILLE, IN - George J. Groff, 70 of Schererville passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born April 17, 1950 in Hammond, IN to Robert and Elizabeth (nee Boos) Groff. George graduated from Bishop Noll in 1969. He worked for Arcelor Mittal (Inland Steel) 50 plus years as a mechanic. George enjoyed going to auctions and doing flea markets.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth; brother, Robert (Joanne) Groff of Valparaiso; sisters: Sue (Roberto) Gutierrez of Schererville and Mary (William) Bodlak of Chicago; nephews: Robert (Isa) Gutierrez of Chicago, Michael (Akiko) Gutierrez of Japan and Liam Bodlak; niece, Katie Bodlak of Chicago; and great nephew, Santi Gutierrez of Japan. George is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Beth Groff.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5304 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Theodore Mens. Entombment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

His family will miss that great smile and sense of humor that he had until the end. Family requests that you omit flowers and donate to your favorite charity. www.kishfuneralhome.net