George J. Niebling

DYER, IN - George J. Niebling of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 65. George is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Shirley; children, Jerusha (James) Hensley, Adam (Candice) Niebling, Nick (Danielle Lopez) Niebling and Patrick (Tara) Niebling; precious grandchildren, Aiden, Lyla and Owen as well Aiden Hensley, Ramon Lopez and Mateo Dominguez; sisters, Marlene (late, Peter) Whelan and Carol (Ken) Clark; He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucille Neibling.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM directly at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN. with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Services will conclude at the church. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com