George J. Pluard, Jr.

MUNSTER, IN — George J. Pluard, Jr., 90 of Munster, IN, loving husband of 63 years to Beatrice, passed away June 21, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was a devoted family man who cherished his time with his family and many close friends. George was known for his sense of humor, telling jokes, and enjoying the lighter side of life.

Considered a sports fanatic, he played, coached and cheered on his beloved Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Vikings, and Indiana Hoosiers. His passion for youth sports included coaching baseball and CYO basketball where he earned the nickname the "Grand Poobah" with multiple undefeated seasons. He also loved woodworking and spending time at the garden club of St. Thomas More parish.

George was an Air Force Officer serving in Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, and around the world as a Bombardier before a 30+ year career in the insurance industry. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling abroad and supporting the Munster Mustangs.

George is survived by his loving wife Beatrice; and his five children: David (Sharon), Dennis (Bernie), Michael (Debbie), Karen, and Patrick (Debbie). He was preceded in death by his daughter Lynn Marie.