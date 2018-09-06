CROWN POINT, IN - George J. Snip, age 90, of Crown Point, departed this life on Sunday, September 2, 2018. George was born in 1928 in Chicago, IL to the late George J. and Mary (Furlong) Snip. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School and then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. George worked as a General Manager for Western & Southern Insurance Company and retired after 35 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeannette A. (Schuring) Snip and sister, Barbara Snip.
He is survived by his dear children, Bob (Christy) Snip and Jeanne (Bryan) Shirley; grandchildren, Dara (Greg) Oliver, Holly Nellis, Jacob and Jeremy Harper and Dallas and Trevor Shirley; four great grandchildren and his brother, Gerald (Verna) Snip.
Visitation for George will begin at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, September 6, 2018 and conclude at time of Celebration of Life at 4:30 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary – Nora Chapel, Indianapolis, IN.