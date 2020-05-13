George "Jim" "Slim" "Papa" James Kizman came into the world Father's Day June 16, 1940, in Chicago IL. He was the second child of George James Kizman and Ann Mary (Paskus) Kizman. He went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer and other issues. He was proud of and loved his family. He left behind to miss him his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra Joan (Pauley) Kizman. His three children, Richard James and Barbara Joyce (Maury) Kizman, Bonnie Sue and John Silva, Michael James and Penny Diane (Jenkins) Kizman. Also, eight more of his hearts are his eight grandchildren: Amanda Nicole and Nicholas James Kizman, born to Richard and Barbara; Jessica Sandra, Nathan Kane, Camryn Grace, Luke Gabriel and Aaron Joseph Silva, born to Bonnie and John, Keelin; and Diane Kizman, born to Mike and Penny. Also missing him is his sister, Ruth Ann and Wayne Hastings, plus nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim started working at the then Lever Bros. when he was 18 and retired at 55. He started as a maintenance man and worked himself up to their only lift truck mechanic. There he met some of his friends he has to this day! There were a lot of people that would only let him work on their car because he was such a good and honest mechanic. He was a 25-year member of Mason Lodge 712 where he was their treasurer for several years. He loved the Lord and was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hammond, IN. In his younger days, the kids and adults in the neighborhood came to him to fix their bikes, cars, etc. He was their fixit guy! He even took his young sons and a couple of the neighbor kids camping one summer! Every summer, we went camping as a family and had a lot of memorable experiences! After his retirement, we were able to go on several cruises. His favorite was to Mexico. It started when we had three grandchildren, we took yearly trips to Indiana Beach. It became a tradition! Every year the grandchildren sat on the same bench for picture taking. It was fun to see the bench fill up as the years passed by! Every year we all had our picture taken and put on a T-shirt until the man who took the picture retired. We managed to get all 10 of us on a couple of T-shirts before that happened. There were many other trips we took with them! Jim loved to tinker and he made a lot of things around the inside and outside of the house to make things easier for Sandy. Things that will be remembrances for years to come! You didn't see him sitting down often.