MERRILLVILLE, IN - George Kehayia, age 79 passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents: Orestos "George" and Evdoxia "Eve" Kehayia and sister, Anne Kehayia.

George was a lifelong resident of Merrillville, IN. He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed training dogs over the years. George will be truly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral (8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN). Rev. Theodore Poteres officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.

RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. For information call 219-980-1141.